Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 9.5%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 336,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 5.6 %

FARM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 437,625 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $2,952,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

