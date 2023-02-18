Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Decreases By 14.1%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 547,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.50.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.