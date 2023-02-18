Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Grows By 8.3%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 545,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 828,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

