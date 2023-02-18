Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Decreases By 6.3%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

