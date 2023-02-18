Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Grows By 7.7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOMP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 7,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

