Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Drops By 7.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,950,194.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,307 shares of company stock worth $2,112,446. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,951,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 171,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 147,428 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.