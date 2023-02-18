Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Drops By 6.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:DELL opened at $42.48 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
