Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Drops By 6.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.48 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

