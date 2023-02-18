Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Drops By 8.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 874,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

