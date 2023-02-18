Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Drops By 8.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 874,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18.
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
