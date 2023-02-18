Short Interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Increases By 5.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,581,000 after buying an additional 599,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after buying an additional 2,264,086 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 6,233,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,645. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Raymond James raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

