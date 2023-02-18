Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Expands By 5.5%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 767,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $8,932,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,633 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 230,099 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,984,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of CLAA remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,389. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

