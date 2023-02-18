Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 14.3%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEAD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 22,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,964. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 35.94%.

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

