Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expands By 8.2%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.31. 383,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.