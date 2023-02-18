Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Rises By 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CARA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 371,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.