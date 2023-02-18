Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Rises By 6.7%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

