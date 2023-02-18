Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Grows By 5.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.34. 154,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.23. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.