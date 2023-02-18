Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expands By 8.5%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

