Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Decreases By 11.9%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 628,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 563,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,698. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

