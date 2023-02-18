Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,855.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 883.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 863.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

