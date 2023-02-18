Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE FOUR traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 2,399,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

