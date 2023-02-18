Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
NYSE FOUR traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 2,399,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.22.
FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
