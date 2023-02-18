Shentu (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.94 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Shentu has a total market cap of $77.94 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,890,207 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

