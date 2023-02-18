Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

