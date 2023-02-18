Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,064 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

