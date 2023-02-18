Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,299 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 25,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.