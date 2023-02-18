Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,978 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,013.67. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,639.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,496.38.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.