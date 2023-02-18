Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,158 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

ITW opened at $240.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

