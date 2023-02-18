Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,709 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

HRL stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.