Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,938 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.61.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

