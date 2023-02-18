Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

