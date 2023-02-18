Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

