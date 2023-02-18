Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after buying an additional 271,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

