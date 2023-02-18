Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

