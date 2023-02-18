Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.12 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 513,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in UGI by 827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in UGI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 116,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in UGI by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in UGI by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 231,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.