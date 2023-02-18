Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

