Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $5,934,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,941,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Prologis by 35.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

