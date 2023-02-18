Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

