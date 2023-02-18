Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $371.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.98.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

