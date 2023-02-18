Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

