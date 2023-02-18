Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 6,238 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93.

BE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

