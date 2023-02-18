Serum (SRM) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00422211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27968027 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

