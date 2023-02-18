Secret (SIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,431.53

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $17.58 million and $17,431.53 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00214630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00051733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00057014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00588382 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,379.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

