Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 128.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,610,805.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

