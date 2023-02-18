Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Savaria Trading Up 1.7 %

Savaria stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.

Get Savaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Savaria Company Profile

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,610,805.

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.