Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $354.00 and last traded at $354.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.53.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

