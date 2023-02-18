SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.07.
SAP stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
