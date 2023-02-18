Sangoma Technologies Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,546,709.60.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

