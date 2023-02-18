Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

