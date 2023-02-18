Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.