Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.14.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

