RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.2%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.95 ($41.88) and last traded at €39.11 ($42.05). Approximately 1,500,081 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.17 ($42.12).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.67.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.