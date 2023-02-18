RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.2%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.95 ($41.88) and last traded at €39.11 ($42.05). Approximately 1,500,081 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.17 ($42.12).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.67.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Featured Stories
