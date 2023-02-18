RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RPT Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.01 EPS.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

RPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 566,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,935. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $920.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.