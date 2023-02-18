RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 397,405 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,405 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 191,337 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

